This Bay Area ranch introduces visitors to the delicious art of goat cheese making

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- From pasture to table, all in one day! Visitors to Carmel Valley Ranch can experience the delicious art of goat cheese making. It all begins with visiting and feeding the resort's herd of Saanen goats, the Swiss breed famous for its milk.

"They're the goats that we milk and make goat cheese," explained Ian Marting, the recreation supervisor. "During that activity, you get to learn about that process, you get to meet them, and go on a little walk and graze with them."

Then, it's on to the milking station, where milking is done the old-fashioned way--by hand!

"We milk them twice a day, once in the morning and once in the later afternoon," said Marting. "That milk is taken down to the creamery where they pasteurize it and make a few different types of cheese."

Finally, guests do a tasting of artisanal goat cheeses created by master cheesemaker, Charlie Cascio.

"To be able to watch someone milk the goat, watch someone make the cheese, and then be able to sit down at the restaurant and eat that cheese, it's an amazing experience for them," described Cascio.

