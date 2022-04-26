'The Princess Bride' actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

Warmer days in Southern California means more people heading outdoors, but it also brings out the rattlesnakes. In the video above, ABC7 speaks with a toxicologist at UCLA Health to learn more about their activity and how to avoid snake bites.

MALIBU, California -- Actor Cary Elwes, known for his role in "The Princess Bride," is recovering in good spirits after what many may consider a frightening moment.The English actor said he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Malibu over the weekend. He posted a close-up photo of the bite on his finger on Twitter."Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," said the actor referring to the rat-like creature from his popular film. "Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care."Paramedics were sent to a home in the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to Eyewitness News.Elwes was sent to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after he was bitten. The actor was reportedly doing yard work when he came across the snake.In his tweet, Elwes said he's "recovering well."