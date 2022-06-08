celebrate brooklyn

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn returns to Prospect Park to kick off summer 2022

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Celebrate Brooklyn returns to Prospect Park to kick off this summer with live music and performances.

BRIC will host Los Angeles-born saxophonist Kamasi Washington. Washington combines elements of jazz, hip-hop, classical, and R&B all while showcasing his talents for improvisational music.



Washington will be joined by Ravyn Lenae, a neo-soul artist hailing from Chicago, and NY-based DJ Reborn will open the show.

The show is free for anyone to attend and RSVPs are not required, but highly encouraged.

People are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to lay out in front of the Lena Horne Bandshell.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and performances start at 7:30p.m. For more information on the performers or to RSVP follow the link here.

