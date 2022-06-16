BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn returns to Prospect Park for 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11911392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Celebrate Brooklyn returns to Prospect Park for the summer of 2022, with live music and performances.Here is more from the event, from the organizers.-*-There's only one free summer-long outdoor concert and performance series in New York City that has been presenting talent from around the world and around the block for more than 40 years: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!Unlike the multi-stage destination festival scene, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! is a free, summer-long experience allowing New Yorkers to come back again and again with their friends and family to appreciate or discover a new genre, acclaimed artist, or world culture each night of the Festival. During its over 40-year run, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has presented celebrated global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and even a virtual reality performance, becoming one of the city's foremost cultural attractions and a beloved summer tradition.From its very first performance in summer of 1979, the mission of BCB! has been to bring Brooklyn together. These free experiences at the Lena Horne Bandshell enhance our quality of life and understanding of the world by illuminating the vibrant cultures that make our borough so unique. We believe it is especially important to use artistic platforms to reaffirm the very basis of what Brooklyn and America is -- a welcoming, supercollider of ideas and cultures, informing and enriching each other.All BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! performances are free! The festival attracts upwards of 250,000 attendees from across New York CityPeople are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to lay out in front of the Lena Horne Bandshell.----------