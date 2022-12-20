Police release new images of man wanted in antisemitic attack in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new images of a man wanted for a violent attack in Central Park.
Police say the 63-year-old male victim was walking in Central Park, near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive last Wednesday, when a man struck the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.
When the victim fell, he broke his hand and chipped a tooth.
Authorities said the suspect spewed antisemitic remarks and made a reference to Kanye West before attacking the victim and fleeing westbound on 72nd Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various items including a sign that read "Hungry Disabled."
