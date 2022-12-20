Police release new images of man wanted in antisemitic attack in Central Park

A 63-year-old man was walking in Central Park when a suspect made antisemitic insults and pushed the victim from behind. Josh Einiger has the details.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new images of a man wanted for a violent attack in Central Park.

Police say the 63-year-old male victim was walking in Central Park, near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive last Wednesday, when a man struck the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

When the victim fell, he broke his hand and chipped a tooth.

Authorities said the suspect spewed antisemitic remarks and made a reference to Kanye West before attacking the victim and fleeing westbound on 72nd Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various items including a sign that read "Hungry Disabled."

ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.