Woman critically injured when bicyclist crashes into her in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured when a bicyclist crashed into her in Central Park Wednesday.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of W. 66th Street and West Drive.
According to police, a 53-year-old man was riding a bicycle at a high-rated speed when he slammed into her.
He remained at the scene.
The 34-year-old woman was taken to Cornell Hospital.
Police are now investigating the crash.
