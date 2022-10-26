Woman critically injured when bicyclist crashes into her in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured when a bicyclist crashed into her in Central Park Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of W. 66th Street and West Drive.

According to police, a 53-year-old man was riding a bicycle at a high-rated speed when he slammed into her.

He remained at the scene.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to Cornell Hospital.

Police are now investigating the crash.

