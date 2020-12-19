NYC Snowstorms: List of largest December storms to hit Central Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8850955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From happy dogs to playful kids to glimpses of wildlife, Eyewitness News viewers shared beautiful moments captured during the snowstorm.

Here's a stunning list of the top 15 biggest December snowstorms at Central Park:

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- This week's major nor'easter dropped more than 10 inches of snow in Central Park, making it one of the biggest December winter storms to hit the area.But where does that total rank amongst the biggest snowstorms to hit the historic park since 1869?Turns out, it doesn't even crack the top 10, according to the National Weather Service.While Wednesday's storm was one of the largest to hit New York City in years, it only ranks as the 13th largest in the month of December.The largest storm occurred in 1947 from December 26 to 27, with a whopping 26.4 inches.For comparison, the most recent storm didn't approach half that size with a total of 10.5 inches.1. December 26-27, 1947 -2. December 26-27, 2010 -3. December 26, 1872 -4. December 19-20, 1948 -5. December 11-12, 1960 -6. December 5-7, 2003 -7. December 21-22, 1959 -8. December 15, 1916 -9. December 30, 2000 -10. December 24, 1912 -11. December 26, 1933 -12. December 19-20, 2009 -13. December 16-17, 2020 -14. December 13-14, 1917 -15. December 19-20, 1945 -----------