12 people, including cops, after dispute involving chemical on Staten Island

CLIFTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Twelve people, including four officers, were injured during a chemical incident inside a building in Staten Island.The FDNY responded to the scene at 220 Osgood Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a female victim was involved in a dispute with a neighbor inside the building when she was sprayed with a chemical irritant, possibly pepper spray.According to officials, residue from the chemical spilled into the residence and out into the hallway.One woman said the building was evacuated after there was a strong, toxic-smelling stenchOfficials say two adults and six children were injured.Four NYPD officers respond to the scene, all of which were affected by the chemical.Firefighters mitigated the product and EMS treated 12 patients at the scene -- eight civilians and four police officers.All 12 of the victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center. All are in stable condition.There is no word on what lead to the incident.The investigation is ongoing.----------