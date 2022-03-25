fentanyl

Man charged in the death of 12-year-old nephew who overdosed on fentanyl

Troy Nokes is charged with directing the child to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a school bus, according to officials.

Troy Nokes, 35, was charged on March 21 with aggravated ,manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, and other crimes.



According to investigators, the child was found unresponsive on his school bus on January 24. Life-saving measures were performed by the school nurse until EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital.

Authorities said the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on February 1.

A postmortem exam determined the cause of death was drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl, officials said.

Investigators said the boy lived at a home where Nokes, his uncle, is accused of manufacturing fentanyl the weekend before his death.

Nokes is also charged with directing the child to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Witnesses indicated that the child was not wearing gloves at the time, investigators said.

A second defendant, Joanna Johnson, is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.



Both Nokes and Johnson were arrested by the United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and are currently detained at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyfentanylarrestchild deathworld newsoverdoseusadrugs
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FENTANYL
NY college students overdose in FL from cocaine laced with fentanyl
Jury finds ex-Angels staffer guilty in death of pitcher Tyler Skagg
7th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl at school in Conn.
Teen in grave condition after overdosing on fentanyl at school
TOP STORIES
NYC public safety biggest 'return to work' obstacle, poll finds
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
NYC vaccine exception for pro athletes, entertainers faces backlash
Man found fatally shot in NYC apartment building
Giuliani associate pleads guilty to wire fraud conspiracy
Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Show More
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Giant killers Saint Peter's sets sights on Purdue in Sweet 16 tonight
NYPD targets quality-of-life crimes; critics cite 'broken windows'
More TOP STORIES News