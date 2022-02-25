Rash of Long Island pellet gun shootings could be linked to TikTok challenge: PD

12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a rash of recent pellet gun shootings to see if they are related to each other and if they may be part of an ongoing TikTok challenge.

Nassau County police are investigating four incidents in Wantagh, Levittown and two in Massapequa, after police in Deer Park reported earlier this week that a 12-year-old girl had been struck in the eye with a pellet fired from a passing car.

Police say the girl was walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Monday around 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the eye.

"It's a horrible incident," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. "What we have is a car was driving by, our perp pointed what looked like a firearm, come to learn it was a pellet gun, fired at somebody, we are almost positive it wasn't the young lady. She got struck in the eye. Thank the lord she doesn't have any serious physical injuries."

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk police said they are working with Nassau police to see if the shootings are related or could be prompted by social media.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on any of the shooting to police.

