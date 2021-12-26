Girl with COVID joins Long Island family for holiday dinner by wearing plastic bubble

Crista LaRock of New Hyde Park recorded a video from the family's Christmas Eve dinner table.
Despite being stricken with COVID, LaRock's sister took a seat at the head of the table, wrapped inside a clear plastic capsule.
LaRock later wrote that the family was determined to include her sister in a way that worked for all of them.
"My sister got COVID but we still wanted to safely include her in our holiday plans," LaRock told Storyful.
She added that everyone in the video "all live together and there were no extended family there."
