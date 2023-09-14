Driver accepts plea deal in deadly hit-and-run that killed teen in Yonkers

The victim, 16-year-old Christopher Jack Hackett, known as C.J., was riding an electric scooter when the driver struck him with a van in August 2022.

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The man who killed a Yonkers high school student with his vehicle while driving drunk accepted a plea deal in court Thursday.

Stephen Dolan, who is facing up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter, accepted a plea deal of one and a half years to four years behind bars.

Dolan was driving the van that struck and killed 16-year-old Christopher Jack Hackett, known as C.J., in August 2022.

The teen, who was just weeks shy of starting his junior year at Archbishop Stepinac High School, was hit

while riding a scooter near his home on McLean Avenue.

At his arraignment, prosecutors alleged surveillance video showed the 46-year-old drinking at two bars, consuming at least 17 drinks before the crash.

Dolan was an employee with the Yonkers Public Works department. He was arrested the day after the crash at work.

"It's been 185 days and it's not getting any easier, and he's still home with his family," Chris Hackett, the victim's father, said back in February. "It's just tough, it's just tough."

ALSO READ | Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.