Alleged drunk driver on Long Island may face upgraded charges after victim dies

Christopher Montpetit, 36, had a hearing in Suffolk County Court Monday morning on misdemeanor DWI charges.
Thirty-one-year-old Erika Bautista, of Farmingville, passed away from the injuries she sustained during the accident last month.
Bautista's car had become disabled on the side of County Route 83 when Montpetit, a local realtor, allegedly slammed into the car.
Her three young daughters were also in the car and survived.
