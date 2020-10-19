Alleged drunk driver on Long Island may face upgraded charges after victim dies

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a disabled car on Long Island will likely face upgraded charges after the victim died over the weekend.

Christopher Montpetit, 36, had a hearing in Suffolk County Court Monday morning on misdemeanor DWI charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Erika Bautista, of Farmingville, passed away from the injuries she sustained during the accident last month.

Bautista's car had become disabled on the side of County Route 83 when Montpetit, a local realtor, allegedly slammed into the car.

Her three young daughters were also in the car and survived.

