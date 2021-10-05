WATCH: Brazen burglar steals $800 from church collection box in Astoria

It happened on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:40 p.m. at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church on 31st Street in Astoria.
Video shows the man take approximately $800 from the church's collection box before running off.
No one was injured during the burglary.
Police released the surveillance video of the incident in the hopes of catching the burglar.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
