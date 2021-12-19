coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: City Winery is 1st venue to require full vaccination and negative COVID test

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccine and negative COVID test

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- City Winery is requiring all ticket holders to show proof of a negative COVID test, in addition to being fully vaccinated.

It is believed to be the first such measure at any live entertainment venue in New York City.

A release from the venue said a PCR test within the previous 24 hours or a rapid test taken within 6 hours before an event would qualify.

The venue will have a limited number of rapid tests on hand, however they are recommending that attendees complete tests prior to arriving.

Anyone requiring a rapid test will also be required to spend at least $40 in food and beverages.

Face masks will also be required for anyone in attendance.

"The is the safest measure we can do to balance the challenging protections against the Omicron surge in NYC, and the fragile economic ecosystem that the live music industry must navigate. There will be no exceptions, you must be fully vaccinated and show negative test to enter," City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf said.

The new policy begins Sunday and will continue through Tuesday.

On Saturday, for the second day in a row, New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases.

MORE NEWS: NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports on holiday travel ramping up amid record-breaking COVID case numbers in New York.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citychelseamanhattancoronavirus new york citylive musicmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthconcertcoronavirus testinghospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
LIVE: de Blasio, Adams hold joint briefing as COVID surges in NYC
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NY sets another single-day positive COVID case record
TOP STORIES
LIVE: de Blasio, Adams hold joint briefing as COVID surges in NYC
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
AccuWeather: Blustery and chilly
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
Show More
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
'Stop the Steal' activist told Jan. 6 committee about GOP contacts
Humans just 'touched' the sun for the first time using a spacecraft
More TOP STORIES News