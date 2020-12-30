community

ABC7 teams up with American Red Cross for Week of Giving

By Eyewitness News

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a week-long blood drive starting Jan. 11 to Jan. 17.

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a pint of blood could be a gift of life for someone in need.

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a week-long blood drive from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. In the hour it takes to donate blood, you can help save the lives of patients in your community and across the Tri-State area.

Each American Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of staff and donors, precautions include:

- Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy

- Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process

- Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas

- Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors

- Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas

- Wearing gloves and changing gloves often

- Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation

To learn where to donate and make an appointment, see below.

NEW YORK

Date Name of Location Time Address
1/11/21 Harrison EMS at the Veterans Memorial Building 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 216 Halstead Ave., Harrison, NY 10528
1/12/21 American Red Cross in Greater NY 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 520 West 49th St., New York, NY 10019
1/13/21 The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater. 10 a.m to 4:00 p.m. 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
1/14/21 Do It For Jason at the Redwood Club. 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 2680 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465
1/15/21 American Red Cross MNYN Office 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 40 Saw Mill River Rd., Upper Level 3, Hawthorne, NY 10532

NEW JERSEY

Date Name of Location Time Address
1/11/21 South Amboy Sayreville Rotary Club-South Amboy 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 108 S. Stevens Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879
1/11/21 Bayonne Masonic 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. 888 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
1/11/21 St. Andrew's Episcopal Church-New Providence 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 419 South St, New Providence, NJ 07974
1/12/21 Woodbridge Township Ambulance and Rescue Squad-Iselin 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 77 Queen Street, Iselin, NJ 08830
1/12/21 Hackettstown Elks Lodge #2331-Hackettstown 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 213 Main Street, Hackettstown NJ 07840
1/12/21 Avia Bearg Memorial Drive-South Orange 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 170 Scotland Road, South Orange, NJ 07079
1/13/21 Hilton Parsippany-Parsippany 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1 Hilton Court, Parsippany NJ 07054
1/13/21 Lakehurst Community-Lakehurst 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 207 Center Street, Lakehurst NJ 08733
1/13/21 Delta Air Lines-Newark 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07114
1/14/21 Fairview Lake YMCA-Newton 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1035 Fairview Lake Rd, Newton NJ 07860
1/14/21 St Johns Episcopal Church - Ramsey 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 301 E Main Street, Ramsey, NJ 07446
1/14/21 Roxbury Community-Succasunna 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 72 Eyland Ave, Succasunna, NJ 07876
1/14/21 Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575-Manahawkin 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 120 Route 72 Manahawkin, N 08050
1/15/21 Stonecrest Community Church-Warren 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 11 Technology Drive, Warren, NJ 07059
1/15/21 Long Hill Chapel-Chatham 9:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m. 525 Shunpike Road, Chatam NJ 07928

Visit American Red Cross or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

If you aren't feeling great, stay home and donate in other ways. Check the list below.

Help Foster Kids

The Children's Village
One Simple Wish

Food Banks

City Harvest

Food Bank For New York City

Bronx Community College Food Pantry

Long Island Cares

Community Food Bank Of New Jersey
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblood driveamerican red crosscommunityblood banks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
The abc7NY.com Virtual Community Calendar
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
Fans to be allowed at Buffalo Bills playoff game
Show More
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
Killings spike in NYC amid year of pandemic, unrest
Penn Station replacement set for completion this week
Rally held for Black teen accused of stealing phone at NYC hotel
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
More TOP STORIES News