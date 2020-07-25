Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy- Part 2
NEW YORK -- In our special half hour, we look back on some of the biggest changes made to improve the park - and witness what an important role Central Park continues to play in our Covid-19 reality. We will meet some of the teams and people keeping the park clean and open - and a much needed sanctuary.
