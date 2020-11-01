here and now

Here and Now: Families featured in new ABC series share their experiences

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this special edition of Here and Now, hear from families in our area, featured in the national ABC series "Our America: Living While Black."

We'll introduce you to the Fordham University professor who shares his childhood memories of being homeless and living on the subway with his mother.

Antoine Lovell is a college professor now, but at one point he and his mother called the 3 train home. But poverty wasn't the end of Lovell's story.

Also we'll introduce the Mckissack twin sisters, CEOs of the oldest minority owned, design and construction firm in the nation, with a proud family history dating back five generations and rooted in slavery.

From millions of children during this pandemic, online learning is not a choice.

Many children are being left behind due to a lack of internet access.

National Urban Technology Inc. is lending parents the support they need to bridge the gap between classroom and home schooling, while addressing digital inclusion.

And finally, Here and Now sheds new light on details surrounding Thelonious Monk, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time.

A rare live recording of the gifted pianist during a surprise performance at a high school more than 50 years ago has now been uncovered.

Monk's son tells us more about this extraordinary find.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

