Coronavirus News: Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week New York is marking Memorial Day Monday during its first ever fully virtual event during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard is hosting a series of online commemorative events for the public, including morning colors aboard Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, a highlight reel of Memorial Day parades in New York City, and a moving performance of "Taps," among others.

"We owe a debt that can never be repaid to all who have given their lives in defense of our nation," said Rear Admiral Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "We should all take a moment to reflect on the freedoms and many blessings we enjoy because of true American heroes who paid the ultimate price to secure our country's independence, freedom and liberties. I am extremely grateful for their valor and their courage, and we honor them for their total commitment to this nation."

Additionally, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is hosting a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. that includes the singing of the national anthem, a ceremonial wreath laying, and remarks from President Susan Marenoff-Zausner; Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; and Stuart Gelband, president of the Intrepid Former Crewmembers Association.

A live stream of the ceremony is available HERE.

Full Virtual Fleet Week New York schedule of events:

--8 a.m.: Morning colors from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.
--10 a.m.: Marines go back in time with their musical VE Day (Victory in Europe) tribute on Facebook.
--11 a.m.: Highlight reel from community Memorial Day parades in New York City conducted during past Fleet Week New York's on Facebook.
--11 a.m.: The crew of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) tell why there is "No Higher Honor" than serving in the U.S. Navy on Instagram.
--Noon: The United States Navy Band will present "Armed Forces on Parade' on Facebook.
--1 p.m.: Hear a special Memorial Day message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps on Facebook.
--2 p.m.: See a variety of Memorial Day features on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
--4 p.m.: A look at how the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team trains on Facebook.
--5 p.m.: To end the day, the U.S. Marine Corps will presents a moving performance of "Taps," filmed in La Jolla Cove, Coronado, Mount Soledad, Petco Park, Miramar National Cemetery and the USS Midway in California on Facebook and Instagram.

Up-to-date information on all Fleet Week New York events can be found at FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and FleetWeekNYC on Instagram.

All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at FleetWeekNewYork.com.

