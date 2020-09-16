Community & Events

NYC Veteran's Day Parade will be in-person and virtual this year

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Veteran's Day Parade will go on, but it will look much different this year.

The parade will have both an in-person and virtual presence this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say there will be a procession of 120 vehicles that will make their way along Fifth Avenue on November 11.

RELATED | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade not live this year
EMBED More News Videos

Mcihelle Charlesworth has the latest status on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.


There will also be small, socially distant wreath laying ceremonies throughout the city.

Parade organizers say there will be a virtual march and campaign as well.

"You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran, on social media and interact with folks -- you can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community," said Mark Otto of the United Veterans Council.

More than 200 profiles of regular parade participants will be featured online.

TRENDING | Gov. Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state, mirroring a similar promise from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy last week.



A new one will pop up every few minutes.

People can sign up to walk 25 to 100 miles in the month of October to raise money to help veterans.

And you can tune into WABC-TV on Veteran's Day, where you can watch a 90-minute special.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citynew yorksocial distancingparadeveterans paradeveterans dayveteranssoldiersmilitarynew york city veterans day paradearmy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
2 workers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out
4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
Arrests made after Youtubers draw crowd of 1,000 outside 'Jersey Shore' house
Highway worker who saved man nearly crushed by own car reunite
New York announces revisions to rules for visiting nursing homes
Teen suspended entire school year after protesting remote learning
Show More
Mexican toilet paper popping up in US stores amid COVID-19 shortages
Territory added, 6 states removed from Tri-State quarantine list
'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' home debuts on Airbnb
7 On Your Side: What does NYSC's bankruptcy mean for members?
NYC small business owners rally in support of lease relief bill
More TOP STORIES News