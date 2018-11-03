IN OUR BACKYARD

'Canstruction New York' exhibit and food drive returns to Brookfield Place

These giant structures made entirely from cans of food will feed thousands of people after being on display at 'Canstruction New York'.

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
The 26th Annual 'Canstruction New York' Competition is back at Brookfield Place in New York City.

Canstruction is a international charity competition where architects, engineers, contractors and students compete to design and build giant structures made entirely from full cans of food.

New York City is joined by over 150 cities across North America and other countries such as Australia and New Zealand who will hold their own Canstruction competitions in the coming year.

These astounding structures are helping to change the world -- by lifting the spirits of those in need, by raising public awareness and most importantly, by collecting millions of pounds of food for local food banks.

This year, 30 teams competed in an overnight build to construct the 30 original structures.

At the conclusion of the exhibit, the structures are disassembled and the cans are donated to City Harvest. This unique event results in the largest annual donation of canned food from a single event to City Harvest.

The exhibit is free to the public; however, visitors are encouraged to bring a can of high-quality food to donate to City Harvest.

For more information about 'Canstruction New York,' as well as Arts Brookfield's full schedule of events, click here!
