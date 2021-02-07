Tiempo: Supporting NYC's minority-owned businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, more than $1 million in grants have been awarded to many New York City minority-owned businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.The non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation New York City launched the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund last year to provide a lifeline to Latino and Black-owned small businesses in the five boroughs.In addition to the financial relief, the non-profit also works with grant recipients to ensure they have technical assistance and the training needed to sustain their operations long term.Joe speaks to Valerie White, Executive Director of the non-profit, and New York City small business owner Dellanira Rosario, one of the recipients of the grant.Also in this episode, today is Super Bowl Sunday and the biggest sporting event of the year was made available, for your viewing and listening pleasure, completely en Espanol.ESPN Deportes provided exclusive coverage.Joe talks to commentator Eduardo Varela about the game, the coverage, and the excitement of covering such a huge event.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.