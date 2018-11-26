UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The holiday season is officially underway on the Upper West Side of Manhattan after the tree lighting as part of the19th Annual Winter's Eve celebration.
Despite the rainy conditions, the event on Monday night hosted by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District drew a big crowd. Channel 7 WABC-TV is a proud partner of this New York City tradition.
Winter's Eve is New York's largest outdoor holiday festival featuring music, dancing, food, culture and holiday cheer for all ages.
The unique neighborhood celebration stretches almost 10 blocks along Broadway on the Upper West Side, draws upwards of 20,000 people, and is free for all.
The festivities featured special performances famed folk icon Arlo Guthrie, Judy Collins and the Young People's Chorus of New York City.
For the fifth consecutive year, the holiday tree comes from New York State's Domes Tree Farm, located in Bliss, New York.
More than 30 of Lincoln Square's finest restaurants and eateries including The Smith, Boulud Sud and Bar Boulud, Sapphire Indian Cuisine, Café Fiorello, P.J. Clarke's, and many other local favorites, will offer sweet and savory food tastings of their signature dishes at nominal cost ($1 to $4) at three separate outdoor locations.
Plus, a number of local stores and neighborhood institutions host performances, activities and holiday cheer throughout the evening to enchant all festival goers.
Winter's Eve is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to donate a new or gently used coat at Dante Park to support New York Cares, the official charitable partner of Winter's Eve.
The celebration stretched from the lighting of the Lincoln Square Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway & 63rd Street to Time Warner Center and to 68th Street.
For more information, please visit WintersEve.nyc.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube