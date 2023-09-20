With concert ticket prices sky-high, how do you snag them and not break the bank? Nina Pineda has the answer.

7 On Your Side's tips for scoring the best concert tickets for the lowest prices

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Getting concert tickets has never been more expensive.

The mac-daddy of them all was Taylor Swift's Era tour that just finished last month. It could gross more than $2.2 billion in ticket sales. It's no wonder she'll be back in 2024.

But with concert ticket prices sky-high, how do you snag them and not break the bank?

According to Seat Geek, the average price has doubled in the last five years from $125 in 2019 to an average of $252.

A great way to avoid fees, and if you can get good seats, is to bypass Ticketmaster and go straight to the box office.

Check out Groupon. This is great for some sporting events and select concerts. Especially for shows that are less than two months away.

Are you willing to travel to see your favorite performer? 7 On Your Side had a situation this summer where we helped get Taylor Swift tickets for a viewer who was willing to travel to Pittsburgh. Remember, outside of New York tickets may be more available and less money.

To increase your chances of getting tickets, you can take advantage of pre-sales that allow you to skip the line and give you access to tickets days before the rest of us.

So sign up for your favorite artist's fan club, they offer pre-sales or check out your credit card. American Express and others have deals with Ticketmaster for ticket pre-sales.

Prepare by getting on good WiFi. Make sure you are on the ticket website and you're logged in. And be familiar with seating so you don't take up time looking through charts, seconds count.

As far as concerts getting canceled or postponed, like the Lionel Richie concert, you need to know if you buy tickets on the secondary market and the show gets postponed, it's up to you to sell them or use them. Or if Ticketmaster offers a refund, you have to put in for it by the deadline.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda joined Eyewitness News Mornings @10 for an extended discussion on early shopping and travel tips.

