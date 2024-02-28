Congestion pricing tops agenda at MTA board meeting ahead of public hearings

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The MTA board meets Wednesday, one day before the start of public hearings on its controversial congestion pricing program.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber is expected to take questions on the status of the program.

And the board will be told the MTA has almost completed installing the gantries that will read license plates for congestion pricing.

95% of the congestion pricing infrastructure has been completed.

Across the Hudson River, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took another swipe at the MTA's program.

In announcing a new 2.5% tax on the state's largest corporations to help fund financially strapped NJ Transit, Murphy said, "Unlike some states that demand that their neighbors solve their transit troubles, we are solving our challenges on our own. We are building a public transit system that is faster, more equitable, and more reliable."

Wednesday's MTA board meeting comes one day after New York City small business owners and elected officials announced an expanded class action lawsuit challenging congestion pricing.

