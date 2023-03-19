Embattled NY Congressman George Santos inspires legislation in Westchester County

So far, there are at least three other reform proposals, including one in Nassau County that calls for a set of background checks for candidates.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Lawmakers in Westchester County are set to vote on a law inspired by embattled New York Congressman George Santos.

The law would require candidates for public office to disclose school and work histories up front, before they get elected.

Officials there say the drama surrounding Santos, who has admitted to lying about his background, was the origin for this new legislation.

This isn't the first law inspired by Santos. So far, there are at least three other reform proposals, including one in Nassau County that calls for a set of background checks for candidates, and a misdemeanor charge for lying.

Santos recently filed a new statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission, indicating he's still a running candidate and can continue to raise campaign funds.

