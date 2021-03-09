Connecticut COVID update: Gov. Lamont announces 1st death from variant linked to UK

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement late Monday.
While Lamont did not talk about the death during his live daily briefing, he did speak about the variant and the need to be vigilant.
"Don't lift your guard, I mean, it's worth remembering that the variant, used to be known as the UK variant has gone from about, in the 40s to 81, you know, in the last week," Lamont said.
In addition to the death, 15 more cases of the variant were reported, contributing to the total of 81.
However, Lamont says he remains positive that the vaccine is slowing the increase of the variant.
"Right now, I think the vaccine is staying ahead of the variant and that's slowing its increase."
This news comes less than a week after Connecticut announced it would be easing some of its coronavirus-related restrictions as infections and hospitalizations decline and vaccinations continue.
