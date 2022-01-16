13-year-old Connecticut boy after fentanyl overdose at middle school

EMBED <>More Videos

7th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl at school in Conn.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while in school died on Saturday, police said.

The seventh-grade student from the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford had been hospitalized since Thursday morning.

The student collapsed and had to be revived.

Two other students at the public school were sickened after apparently being exposed to the drug. Both recovered.

The school was placed on soft lockdown while the DEA and drug-sniffing dogs searched the school for any additional substances.

Multiple additional bags containing suspected fentanyl were found around the school.

Students underwent a decontamination process before being allowed to leave school for the day.

Police said the 13-year-old died shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. His name has not been released because of his age.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase


----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuthartfordfentanylillegal drugsprescription drugsteenagerdrugsopioids
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mass funeral to be held Sunday for Bronx fire victims
AccuWeather Alert: Snow turns into heavy rainfall
Asian woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
Firefighters keep massive fire from reaching main chemical plant in NJ
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Newark fire captain dies after found unconscious at firehouse
Show More
Hostages in N. Texas synagogue 'out alive and safe,' Gov. Abbott says
NYPD stepping up patrols at synagogues amid hostage situation in Texas
New York eviction, foreclosure moratorium expires
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Netflix raises subscription prices again
More TOP STORIES News