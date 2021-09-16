Celebrate U.S Constitution Day with the League of Women Voters

Locations:
Bronx (Assembly District 78): Bronx Library Center, 310 East Kingsbridge Road, Bronx
Bronx (Assembly District 86): Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave., Bronx
Brooklyn (Assembly District 54): Washington Irving Library, 360 Irving Ave.
Manhattan (Assembly District 68): Aguilar Library, 174 E. 110th St.
Queens (Assembly District 35): Langston Hughes Library, 100-01 Northern Blvd.
Queens (Assembly District 39): Jackson Heights Library, 35-51 81st St.
Or download your free copy with the QR code below:
The U.S. Constitution protects your right to vote
While the U.S. Constitution gives the responsibility for overseeing voting and elections to each state, it has several amendments that direct states to write their laws so they do not discriminate based on race, color, sex (gender), or voters now 18 years and older.
Unfortunately, voter suppression still happens
If a voting law makes it harder for a citizen to vote, that could be considered voter suppression. Today, there are some states that are writing and passing voting laws that make it harder for some of their citizens to vote, which would be in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The League of Women Voters fights for voting rights
The League of Women Voters fights in courtrooms across our country to end voter suppression. In New York City, the league stands up for your voting rights and works to make voting easier. The league is proud to have
fought for these recently passed important changes:
Early voting was introduced and significantly expanded in 2020.
You can now request absentee ballots electronically
If you forgot to sign your absentee ballot envelope, you will be contacted to correct it (called "curing") instead of having it considered invalid
People on parole can now re-register to vote and have their voting rights restored
Vote on November 2, 2021, for New Voting Laws in New York State
In addition to voting for citywide offices including mayor, borough presidents, and your City Council representatives on Nov. 2, two ballot proposals relate directly to voting.
1. Proposal No. 3: Same-Day Voter Registration Amendment
"Yes" - would allow our laws to be changed, which could allow people to register to vote less than 10 days
prior to an election
"No" - would keep the requirement that people need to register at least 10 days before an election
2. Proposal No. 4: No-Excuse Absentee Voting Amendment
"Yes" - would allow voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason (for example, pandemic concerns)
"No" - would continue the current law that lists only three reasons to apply for an absentee ballot: illness,
physically disabled, or absent from their county of residence
Three additional questions will also be on the ballot regarding the environment, civil courts, and redistricting. To read more about these, click here. www.lwvnyc.org.
The League of Women Voters of the City of New York is a nonpartisan organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active citizen participation in government.