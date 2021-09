Celebrate U.S Constitution Day with the League of Women Voters

Locations:

NEW YORK -- On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by the Founding Fathers. To celebrate the document's 234th birthday, WABC-TV has partnered with the League of Women Voters of New York to distribute free copies of the Constitution to people throughout New York City. This Friday, you can receive your free copy at any of the locations below:Bronx (Assembly District 78): Bronx Library Center, 310 East Kingsbridge Road, BronxBronx (Assembly District 86): Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave., BronxBrooklyn (Assembly District 54): Washington Irving Library, 360 Irving Ave.Manhattan (Assembly District 68): Aguilar Library, 174 E. 110th St.Queens (Assembly District 35): Langston Hughes Library, 100-01 Northern Blvd.Queens (Assembly District 39): Jackson Heights Library, 35-51 81st St.While the U.S. Constitution gives the responsibility for overseeing voting and elections to each state, it has several amendments that direct states to write their laws so they do not discriminate based on race, color, sex (gender), or voters now 18 years and older.If a voting law makes it harder for a citizen to vote, that could be considered voter suppression. Today, there are some states that are writing and passing voting laws that make it harder for some of their citizens to vote, which would be in violation of the U.S. Constitution.The League of Women Voters fights in courtrooms across our country to end voter suppression. In New York City, the league stands up for your voting rights and works to make voting easier. The league is proud to havefought for these recently passed important changes:In addition to voting for citywide offices including mayor, borough presidents, and your City Council representatives on Nov. 2, two ballot proposals relate directly to voting."Yes" - would allow our laws to be changed, which could allow people to register to vote less than 10 daysprior to an election"No" - would keep the requirement that people need to register at least 10 days before an election"Yes" - would allow voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason (for example, pandemic concerns)"No" - would continue the current law that lists only three reasons to apply for an absentee ballot: illness,physically disabled, or absent from their county of residenceThree additional questions will also be on the ballot regarding the environment, civil courts, and redistricting. To read more about these, click here . www.lwvnyc.org.