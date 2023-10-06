Consumer loyalty apps and websites get you money back on purchases

Nina Pineda has tips on how to earn free money by using consumer loyalty apps with 7 On Your Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on how to earn free money by using consumer loyalty apps and websites that reward you for shopping.

Pineda used her back-to-school shopping receipts to try to get some cash back.

She spent $1,520.65. That earned 1,194 points on Fetch.

Fetch doesn't give cash back like other loyalty app ibotta, but you can double dip and upload the same receipt to both for a Visa gift card.

Just make sure to spend your rewards points, both offer hundreds of gift card redemption, at gas stations, restaurants, airlines. Don't horde a large amount, use them or lose them.

They are simple to use, you just sign up with an email and then start snapping photos of your receipts.

Make sure you can see the store name, the date purchased, and the total when you take the picture.

