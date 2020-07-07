Off-duty Ramapo police officer accused of shooting neighbor in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Orange County (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in Orange County, New York.
It happened during an argument Monday night near their homes on Main Street in Cornwall.
Video shows state troopers on the scene.
The alleged shooter is an off-duty Ramapo town police officer.
No charges have been filed pending a grand jury investigation.
More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.
