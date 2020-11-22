COVID Live Updates: Despite CDC travel advisory, TSA screened 1M+ travelers Friday

That's the second highest number since March 17 (1,031,505 passengers were screened on October 18).
That's still down more than 1.5 million passengers from a year ago the same day.
The CDC says "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with."
COVID tests for flights
Three COVID tests before and after getting on international flights -- that's what's recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. According to the agency, the first test should come back negative one to three days before traveling. The same procedure is suggested for the return leg of the trip. A third test should happen three to five days after an international traveler gets back home even after a negative result, the agency suggests a one week quarantine.
NYC small business owners to hold rally
With the number of cases continuing to rise, the latest round of restrictions could come as soon as early next week. The businesses that will likely be most affected by it are restaurants and other small businesses - already struggling to stay open. Many are expected to rally Sunday in the fight for help.
Most infections spread by asymptomatic people: CDC
The Centers for Disease Control has determined that most coronavirus infections are spread by people who don't display symptoms. Those findings were published Friday on the agency's website. According to the CDC, 24 percent of spread is from asymptomatic people compared to 41 percent that comes from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The remaining third are from those who are believed to be pre-symptomatic.
Motorcycle rally sparked dozens of cases, CDC says
When nearly a half-million motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in South Dakota this summer, health experts worried the gathering would ignite new outbreaks of coronavirus cases.
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans after COVID-19 loss
An Arizona grandmother and a teenager (now grown-up) have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition for years -- all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.
