coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A Jersey City councilman has died from the coronavirus.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop made the announcement of Councilman Michael Yun's death Monday afternoon on Twitter.

He tweeted, "It's w/a heavy heart that we share that Councilman Yun has passed away. He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity - More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."


Yun was first elected to the city council in 2013. His current term was set to expire on December 31, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Seong Hee Ahn), children and grandchildren.

He was a recipient of more than 30 community service awards and citations and served the residents of Ward D.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyjersey cityhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscoronavirus jersey citycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News