Coronavirus Update: State of emergency in Suffolk County; 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported that 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.Ten people have been hospitalized, she said, and one of them is listed in critical condition.Officials say 31 of the patients are located in the town of Hempstead, six in the town of North Hempstead, and three in the town of Oyster Bay.Additionally, 192 residents have been placed in mandatory quarantine while 82 are in precautionary quarantine.Curran said that she expects Nassau Coliseum promoters to cancel the "Jurassic World Live Tour" at the county's request. That cance.lation would last throughout the weekend.In Suffolk County, officials confirmed 16 residents with coronavirus, with 10 of them in mandatory isolation in the hospital.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone declared a state of emergencyAny parades scheduled for this weekend should be postponed, he said.Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.----------