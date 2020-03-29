coronavirus new york city

Tiempo: How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the immigration system as a whole?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another week of the coronavirus pandemic means another week of changes for us here at Tiempo. Just like last week, we come to you today from one of the eyewitness news edit bays.

To keep everyone safe, there will be no in-studio guests. We taped several skype interviews with Latinos doing their best to help out fellow Latinos and others during this time.

We start with the current status of immigration laws and immigrant cases. How is the pandemic impacting the immigration system as a whole? What services are working, and what is currently on hold?

We spoke to attorney Mario Russell with Catholic Charities of New York to give us some clarity.

How is the pandemic impacting the immigration system? What services are up and running, and what is currently on hold? More answers now from immigration attorney Mario Russell with Catholic Charities of New York.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks about the immigrant Latino community during the coronavirus outbreak.



In New Jersey, our good friends at the statewide Hispanic chamber of commerce are working hard to help their members through this tough time.

The chamber represents many, many people in the restaurant, hospitality, and food industry. Besides holding virtual meetings, the chamber teamed up with state leaders to match talented but now out-of-work people with industries on the front lines of the outbreak looking for manpower and womanpower as well.

They are holding virtual meetings, and they're quite busy trying to find job opportunities for displaced or furloughed workers.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with Carlos Medina, chairman of the NJ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



We reached out to yet another Tiempo veteran Carlos Medina, chairman of the statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torress speaks with Carlos Medina from the NJ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News