Coronavirus Updates: Water main repairs underway in Jersey City neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Repair work is underway after back-to-back water main breaks caused problems for customers in Jersey City - and sparked concerns about sanitary conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.
It is happening the city's Greenville section.
The first break happened Tuesday on Merritt Street at Old Bergen, when a 20-inch main ruptured, disrupting service to 450 customers.
A second break happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Linden Avenue near Ocean Avenue, impacting about 175 customers.
SUEZ Water brought in water trucks after Tuesday's break, but residents remained concerned, saying they needed water in their homes to maintain sanitary conditions - including being able to wash their hands during the pandemic.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, repairs to the Linden Avenue break were completed, and service had been restored to all customers.
Work continued at Merritt Street site.
SUEZ Water expected repairs to be completed by 12 p.m.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands? Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus? Coronavirus closures and cancelations Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.