Coronavirus News: NJ Hospital launching rapid-response test for COVID-19

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey hospital is launching a rapid-response test for coronavirus, officials announced on Friday.

The test, created at Hackensack Meridian Health's Center for Discovery and innovation, will reduce the wait time for a COVID-19 diagnosis from days to just hours.

Officials say the test allows the hospital to quarantine and treat patients who are suspected of having COVID-19, or to spare the patient from unnecessary time in the hospital.

"We are all proud to provide this game-changing diagnostic tool which will ultimately benefit communities far beyond New Jersey. I applaud the efforts of the CDI in achieving this breakthrough," said Chief Executive Officer Robert C. Garrett, FACHE.

The hospital will start using the test on Friday.

"As more hospital and commercial laboratories begin testing, New Jersey residents will have greater access to SARS-COV-2 diagnostic testing and public health officials will have a greater ability to monitor, track, and respond to new cases," said Assistant Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, Chris Neuwirth.

