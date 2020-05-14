Coronavirus News: New bill proposes permanent morgue space in NJ long-term care facilities

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey state lawmakers are considering new legislation to establish permanent morgue space in long-term care facilities struggling through this pandemic.The bill would create permanent and emergency space to be used during public emergencies such as this one.It comes after reports of facilities overwhelmed by the virus storing bodies in makeshift morgues."This pandemic has touched and affected every part of our society. Long-term care facilities have been overwhelmed by deaths and without the ability to properly store the deceased, families have been unable to see their loved ones cared for in a humane and dignified way," said Senator Nicholas Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). "These graphic reports are tragic and this bill would require long-term care facilities to have the built-in capacity to properly store the recently deceased safely and with dignity."If passed, the bill would take effect immediately.