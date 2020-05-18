coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Manhattan artist pays tribute to healthcare workers with mural outside hospital ER

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Manhattan artist is bringing love and light to the grounds of New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center with a mural that pays tribute to healthcare workers.

M. Tony Peralta spent the weekend painting the image of a nurse on a wall near the hospital's emergency room in Inwood.

He is known for his series of paintings of iconic Latina women with their hair in rollers.

"I just hope that when people walk by that it makes them feel good," said Peralta, "You see people getting off their shift and stopping and taking pictures, saying 'great job guys, thank you!' and they're saying thank you to me, but really the whole point of this thing is thank you to them - thank you to all the healthcare workers."

Peralta is selling prints and t-shirts featuring the image on his website, 'The Peralta Project.'

Part of the proceeds will go to the mayor's COVID-19 relief fund.

