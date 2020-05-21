coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 97-year-old Brooklyn woman pens poem thanking NYC food workers

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A letter was passed to a food delivery worker, thanking them for bringing food to people in need in New York City.

It was written by a 97-year-old Sheepshead Bay woman named Sylvia. She is a great grandmother of 13!

Sylvia wrote a poem of thanks. It reads:

"Had to write you about your food
For a 97 year young was in the mood
To thank you for all your days
Preparing food in different ways
Thank you, thank you, I praise you all
Be gone, virus, do not stall!"

Sylvia is a senior kosher meals recipient.

New York City has served 32 million total meals across all city programs since the crisis began.

By next week, over 1 million meals will be delivered per day through Emergency Food Delivery.

There will also be more than 500,000 grab-and-go meals per day at 500 schools citywide.

For seniors in particular, requirements for meals include sodium limits and minimum servings of protein, fruits and vegetables and whole grains.

If you need food please visit NYC.gov/GetFoodHelp or call 311.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citysheepshead baybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives COVID-19 update
NYC restaurateur reimagines post-COVID eatery experience
Child vaccinations drop during pandemic in NYC
Bone marrow and organ donations down due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives COVID-19 update
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Show More
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
Garden State Plaza reopens for curbside pick-up
Boy Scout honors veterans by playing taps nightly
Six Flags Safari will return with drive-through experience
Hit-and-run involving stolen tractor caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News