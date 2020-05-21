Coronavirus News: 97-year-old Brooklyn woman pens poem thanking NYC food workers

It was written by a 97-year-old Sheepshead Bay woman named Sylvia. She is a great grandmother of 13!
Sylvia wrote a poem of thanks. It reads:
"Had to write you about your food
For a 97 year young was in the mood
To thank you for all your days
Preparing food in different ways
Thank you, thank you, I praise you all
Be gone, virus, do not stall!"
Sylvia is a senior kosher meals recipient.
New York City has served 32 million total meals across all city programs since the crisis began.
By next week, over 1 million meals will be delivered per day through Emergency Food Delivery.
There will also be more than 500,000 grab-and-go meals per day at 500 schools citywide.
For seniors in particular, requirements for meals include sodium limits and minimum servings of protein, fruits and vegetables and whole grains.
If you need food please visit NYC.gov/GetFoodHelp or call 311.
