Coronavirus News: de Blasio says hospital admissions, other indicators drop in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared positive and optimistic during his daily media briefing, praising New Yorkers for practicing social distancing and "shelter-in-place " as he credited residents for new drops in key COVID-19 figures."This is a very good day," de Blasio said. "We are now one big team. This is the most important team you'll ever be a part of, fighting the coronavirus, the greatest health crisis in a century."He said the city is in the widespread transmission phase, but hospitalizations, ICU cases, and positive test results are all down as of Monday. The mayor reiterated that the numbers would need to consistently lower for two weeks before social distancing regulations could be relaxed in some way.The city also unveiled a new $10 million ad campaign to get information to minority communities, 88 zip codes being hardest hit by the coronavirus. Mayor de Blasio said the city is also launching a tenant helpline through 311, urge the state to move the eviction moratorium to 60 days past the end of the crisis, and urge the state to allow people who lost income to defer their rent payments and then repay it over a 12-month period.Alternate side parking is suspended through April 28.