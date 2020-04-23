Coronavirus News: Hip Hop Loves New York concert streaming for benefit on YouTube

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hip-hop legends are headlining an online benefit concert to raise money for health care workers in New York City on Thursday.Naughty by Nature, Kurtis Blow, and Ice-T are just some of the performers who will be taking the virtual stage.The concert will be streamed live on YouTube.Proceeds raised from the Hip Hop Loves New York concert will be donated to the Bronx Community Relief Effort.The show kicks off at 6 p.m.