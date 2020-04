Coronavirus News: CVS, Walgreens to offer expanded COVID-19 testing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two major drug store chains are offering expanded coronavirus testing.That's after the CDC announced new testing guidelines. CVS plans to set up self-testing sites in parking lots and drive-thru windows by the end of next month.It says it plans to test 1 and a half million people monthly. Walgreens will open drive-thru testing sites at stores across the country.Right now the chain has 20 of those sites open in 11 states.