coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- JetBlue will flyover New York City to salute healthcare workers and first responders on Thursday.

The flyover is set to happen at 7 p.m. as part of the Clap Because We Care movement.

The flyover will include the airline's three New York-themed special liveries honoring the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), New York Police Department (NYPD) and all who live in and love New York (I LOVE NY/Empire State Development).

"JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. "We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way. This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants - not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well."

Additionally, the airline announced that through May 15, customers can nominate a JetBlue Healthcare Hero for the chance to receive a roundtrip flight for two for future travel. They're giving away the flights to 100,000 healthcare workers.

To kick off the program, JetBlue is donating pairs of roundtrip flight certificates for 10,000 healthcare workers at the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses, as well as at NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public healthcare system in the United States with more than 70 locations across the city's five boroughs.

Customers can submit a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare hero at jetblue.com/healthcarehero.

Also, JetBlue is providing its almost 23,000 crewmembers with roundtrip flight certificates to gift to the healthcare heroes in their own lives.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsjetblue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
'Seeing Through Photographs' online course by MoMA
Musician hosts virtual music classes for kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
Show More
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Trump to families of coronavirus victims: 'I love you'
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
More TOP STORIES News