Coronavirus News: NYC to offer antibody testing to 140,000 residents in coming weeks, mayor says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will expand its antibody testing program to 140,000 residents beginning next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The 140,000 tests, available to all residents, will be in addition to the 140,000 antibody tests announced earlier this week specifically for health care workers and first responders.

The tests will be available free of charge and by appointment only at testing sites around the city. Officials will start taking appointments Friday through a dedicated hotline.

The goal is to test 70,000 New Yorkers over the next two weeks. City officials estimate 1,000 tests will be administered each day at each of five sites, for a total of 5,000 tests per day.

The first five testing sites will be located in Morrisania, East New York, Upper Manhattan, Concord and Long Island City. Results will be available in 24-48 hours, de Blasio said.

The city and BioReference are partnering in the effort.

