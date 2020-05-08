Coronavirus News: Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx

The DEA seized 120,000 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of more than $1 million.
Some of the envelopes were stamped "coronavirus," while others were stamped "Black Mamba" after Kobe Bryant.
"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product 'coronavirus,'" DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Traffickers market their drugs like businesses, branding their product with stamps to attract users."
The drugs were believed to have been destined for New York and New Jersey.
The "coronavirus" biohazard stamp and "24 Black Mamba" stamp are associated with multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey. However, these deaths have not been linked to the packaging mill dismantled in this case.
The arrested individuals were identified as:
--Dariel Fermin, 31
--Manuel Morillo, 54
--Frank Marte Urena, 30
--Cindy Cortoreal, 35
--Yamilka Fermin, 34
--Ana Lora Diaz, 24
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address