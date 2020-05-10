coronavirus new york city

UP Close: The NYC Transit system, concerns for domestic violence victims

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Up Close, Bill Ritter speaks with guests Sarah Feinberg President of New York City Transit, ABC News Medical Correspondent Doctor Jen Ashton, and Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
Segment 1 featuring Sarah Feinberg above

Segment 2:
Bill Ritter speaks with Doctor Jen Ashton on where we stand in this coronavirus pandemic.



Segment 3:
Bill Ritter speaks with Madeline Singas over concerns for domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.



