reopen ny

Coronavirus Update: How the NY, NJ and CT quarantine will work

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Wednesday a joint Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine agreement.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people coming in from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days, effective at 12 a.m. Thursday.

The governors called the quarantine "common sense." It applies to states with a 10% infection rate so that includes Florida which imposed a similar quarantine on NY at the start of the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives details on the multi-state travel advisory announced Wednesday along with NJ Gov. Murphy and CT Gov. Lamont.



"We have a calibration for the infection rate, and any state that goes over that infection rate, that state will be subject to the quarantine," he said. "It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down."

Cuomo said the joint travel advisory was made "because what happens in New York, happens in New Jersey and happens in Connecticut."

"We have done a lot of good things together, and hopefully we are on the other side of the mountain" he said. "And we will continue to see the numbers go down and we will continue to see the economic activity go up and with that."

As of Wednesday, nine states exceed the formula and are subject to the quarantine: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy concurred with Cuomo's announcement, saying that the Tri-State needs to do the right things inside the four walls of their respective states.

"We have taken our people, the three of us, these three states through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round," Murphy said. "This virus is risky enough on its own in terms of the potential to flare back up, so doing something common sense as this is to say to folks, 'Listen, it's time for personal responsibility.'"

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also agreed that it's the right thing to be cautious.

"It only goes by working together with New York, New Jersey and the other states in the region to make sure that we maintain the protocols, social distancing, the masks, everything we have done successfully over the last few months," Lamont said.

Gov Cuomo said the three states have determined, "a state can say, as a matter of public health, if you come into my state from another state, you must quarantine."

He said there will not be a roadblock checking license plates at borders. "that is not a quarantine, that is a blockade. thats what the federal government threatened to do with us at one point."

Each state will do its own enforcement.

"In New York, it's a travel advisory, you are informed you should quarantine for 14 days. If you go to a hotel, hotel clerk asks how come you are not in quarantine? You go to a business meeting, someone says, arent you supposed to be in quarantine? You get stopped by a police officer who says, you are driving a car from Florida, weren't you supposed to be quarantine for 14 days," Cuomo explained. "Any of those mechanisms you can be detected as violating your quarantine. If you are violating your quarantine, you can be subject to a judicial order and mandatory quarantine. You could have to pay the costs of quarantine. There are also fines that go along with violating the quarantine. $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second, up to $10,000 if you cause harm."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
NYC luxury retailers welcome customers again, with some changes
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
Amber Alert: Man kidnaps teen brother at knifepoint, police say
NYPD union calls for end of COMPSTAT crime tracking system
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen July 3 with safety measures
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
Show More
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Biden, AOC win NY primary, but some results could take until July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Legendary Stonewall Inn in danger of shutting down amid COVID-19
NYC luxury retailers welcome customers again, with some changes
More TOP STORIES News