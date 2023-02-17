Study shows natural immunity to COVID lasts at least 10 months after infection

A new study shows just how strong natural immunity against COVID-19 is for people who have already had the infection.

Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team looked at 65 studies from 19 countries.

The Lancet study authors determined people are protected against symptomatic illness for at least 10 months after COVID infection.

Protection against severe disease and death is still at almost 90% at the 10-month mark.

Researchers say that's about as good as two vaccines.

They also say it's enough to where most people probably only need one booster per year.

That's in line with what the Food and Drug Administration is loosely encouraging right now, but no vaccine schedule has been set in stone.

There are still about 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the United States every day.