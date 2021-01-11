Coronavirus News: Married Long Island couple of 60 years get COVID vaccine side-by-side

coronavirus long island

EAST SETAUKET, Long Island (WABC) -- A couple who have been married for 60 years was among the first assisted-living residents on Long Island to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and they did it together.

Jack and Jane Faigle were administered their first doses side-by-side at the Sunrise of East Setauket Monday.

The couple met in 1947 in Great Neck where Jane's family was hosting an open house for Merchant Marine cadets. Jack was one of eight in attendance.

They share a love of dogs, music, fine art and good food.

Soon, they will hopefully share something else: a 95% immunity to the coronavirus.

Data from a recent survey of more than 8,000 Sunrise residents and families revealed that 92% of respondents will probably or definitely receive the vaccine for themselves or their loved one.

